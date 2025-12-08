SURTECO GROUP SE: Forecast for 2025 Adjusted — What Investors Need to Know

SURTECO GROUP SE has revised its forecast for 2025 due to unexpectedly weak sales revenue

The company now expects consolidated sales of €810-820 million, down from the previous range of €850-900 million

Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be €75-80 million, lower than the earlier estimate of €85-105 million

The decline is primarily due to persistently weak demand in Europe and the USA, affecting sales and profitability

The previous forecast was based on preliminary figures for November 2025, which showed a significant shortfall

The company’s adjusted EBITDA calculation excludes extraordinary income, transaction costs, consulting costs, and certain depreciation and provisions

The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the 2025 annual financial report., at SURTECO GROUP is on 21.04.2026.

The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 10,850EUR and was down -5,45 % compared with the previous day.





