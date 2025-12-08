SURTECO GROUP SE: Forecast for 2025 Adjusted — What Investors Need to Know
SURTECO GROUP SE faces a tougher 2025 than expected, cutting its sales and earnings outlook as weak demand in Europe and the US weighs heavily on performance.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- SURTECO GROUP SE has revised its forecast for 2025 due to unexpectedly weak sales revenue
- The company now expects consolidated sales of €810-820 million, down from the previous range of €850-900 million
- Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be €75-80 million, lower than the earlier estimate of €85-105 million
- The decline is primarily due to persistently weak demand in Europe and the USA, affecting sales and profitability
- The previous forecast was based on preliminary figures for November 2025, which showed a significant shortfall
- The company’s adjusted EBITDA calculation excludes extraordinary income, transaction costs, consulting costs, and certain depreciation and provisions
The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the 2025 annual financial report., at SURTECO GROUP is on 21.04.2026.
The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 10,850EUR and was down -5,45 % compared with the previous day.
-6,96 %
+0,43 %
-11,15 %
-21,16 %
-40,16 %
-40,77 %
-51,06 %
-47,91 %
-59,32 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte