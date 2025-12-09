Almonty Industries, Ocugen & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ocugen
|+7,97 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Sezzle
|+7,90 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Metaplanet
|+5,05 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Pop Mart International Group
|-5,36 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|Aluminum of China (H)
|-8,66 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Almonty Industries
|-12,63 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|TKMS
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|HENSOLDT
|Halbleiter
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|Rohstoffe
|ThyssenKrupp
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|109
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Vonovia
|82
|Immobilien
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|75
|Pharmaindustrie
|TKMS
|48
|Maschinenbau
|BioNTech
|41
|Biotechnologie
|Tesla
|41
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Ocugen
Wochenperformance: +10,64 %
Platz 1
Platz 1
Sezzle
Wochenperformance: +21,71 %
Platz 2
Platz 2
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +15,00 %
Platz 3
Platz 3
Pop Mart International Group
Wochenperformance: -14,75 %
Platz 4
Platz 4
Aluminum of China (H)
Wochenperformance: -1,57 %
Platz 5
Platz 5
Platz 6
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +6,13 %
Platz 7
Platz 7
TKMS
Wochenperformance: +13,27 %
Platz 8
Platz 8
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: +8,88 %
Platz 9
Platz 9
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: -21,13 %
Platz 10
Platz 10
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: +0,35 %
Platz 11
Platz 11
Platz 12
Platz 13
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -5,29 %
Platz 14
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -1,90 %
Platz 15
Platz 15
TKMS
Wochenperformance: +13,27 %
Platz 16
Platz 16
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -0,18 %
Platz 17
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +1,48 %
Platz 18
Platz 18
15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte