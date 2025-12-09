Lenzing AG CEO Rohit Aggarwal Resigns Effective Jan 31, 2026

Rohit Aggarwal, CEO of Lenzing AG, resigns for personal reasons, effective January 31, 2026.

Following Aggarwal's departure, Lenzing AG will be managed by a three-member Managing Board.

The Supervisory Board has initiated the process to appoint a new CEO, with an announcement to follow.

The Managing Board confirms the EBITDA guidance for 2025, expecting year-on-year growth.

The announcement was made on December 9, 2025, in compliance with Article 17 of the EU Regulation No 596/2014.

Lenzing AG is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and operates in the textile industry.

The next quarterly report at Lenzing is on 19.03.2026.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 23,025EUR and was down -0,54 % compared with the previous day.





