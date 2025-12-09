    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLenzing AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Lenzing
    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Lenzing AG CEO Rohit Aggarwal Resigns Effective Jan 31, 2026

    Lenzing AG faces a leadership change as CEO Rohit Aggarwal announces his resignation, while the company reaffirms its growth outlook and prepares for a new chief.

    Lenzing AG CEO Rohit Aggarwal Resigns Effective Jan 31, 2026
    Foto: Lenzing Group
    • Rohit Aggarwal, CEO of Lenzing AG, resigns for personal reasons, effective January 31, 2026.
    • Following Aggarwal's departure, Lenzing AG will be managed by a three-member Managing Board.
    • The Supervisory Board has initiated the process to appoint a new CEO, with an announcement to follow.
    • The Managing Board confirms the EBITDA guidance for 2025, expecting year-on-year growth.
    • The announcement was made on December 9, 2025, in compliance with Article 17 of the EU Regulation No 596/2014.
    • Lenzing AG is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and operates in the textile industry.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Lenzing is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 23,025EUR and was down -0,54 % compared with the previous day.


    Lenzing

    -1,73 %
    -2,74 %
    +3,13 %
    -13,99 %
    -25,16 %
    -64,76 %
    -69,31 %
    -68,10 %
    -67,77 %
    ISIN:AT0000644505WKN:852927





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Lenzing AG CEO Rohit Aggarwal Resigns Effective Jan 31, 2026 Lenzing AG faces a leadership change as CEO Rohit Aggarwal announces his resignation, while the company reaffirms its growth outlook and prepares for a new chief.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2025 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     