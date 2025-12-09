Lenzing AG CEO Rohit Aggarwal Resigns Effective Jan 31, 2026
Lenzing AG faces a leadership change as CEO Rohit Aggarwal announces his resignation, while the company reaffirms its growth outlook and prepares for a new chief.
- Rohit Aggarwal, CEO of Lenzing AG, resigns for personal reasons, effective January 31, 2026.
- Following Aggarwal's departure, Lenzing AG will be managed by a three-member Managing Board.
- The Supervisory Board has initiated the process to appoint a new CEO, with an announcement to follow.
- The Managing Board confirms the EBITDA guidance for 2025, expecting year-on-year growth.
- The announcement was made on December 9, 2025, in compliance with Article 17 of the EU Regulation No 596/2014.
- Lenzing AG is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and operates in the textile industry.
