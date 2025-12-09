Diginex Surges 293% in Revenue, Strengthens Balance Sheet for H1 2025

Diginex reported a 293% increase in revenue, reaching $2.0 million for the first half of 2025, driven mainly by higher subscription and license fees.

The company’s net assets grew significantly to $10.9 million as of September 30, 2025, from $4.6 million in March 2025, maintaining a debt-free balance sheet.

Diginex completed the acquisition of Matter DK ApS, valued at approximately $13 million, enhancing its AI-driven ESG data and analytics capabilities.

The company raised around $13.8 million through warrant exercises, strengthening its capital base and liquidity for growth and M&A activities.

Operating loss increased to $6.0 million due to higher costs from M&A activities, despite the revenue growth.

Subsequent to September 2025, Diginex launched an AI-powered ISSB Disclosure Tool and expanded its strategic initiatives to support sustainability and compliance solutions.

The price of Diginex at the time of the news was 6,7850EUR and was down -2,09 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,8800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,40 % since publication.






