    Diginex Surges 293% in Revenue, Strengthens Balance Sheet for H1 2025

    Diginex accelerates its growth in 2025, boosting revenue, expanding assets, and investing in AI-driven ESG solutions while reshaping its capital structure.

    • Diginex reported a 293% increase in revenue, reaching $2.0 million for the first half of 2025, driven mainly by higher subscription and license fees.
    • The company’s net assets grew significantly to $10.9 million as of September 30, 2025, from $4.6 million in March 2025, maintaining a debt-free balance sheet.
    • Diginex completed the acquisition of Matter DK ApS, valued at approximately $13 million, enhancing its AI-driven ESG data and analytics capabilities.
    • The company raised around $13.8 million through warrant exercises, strengthening its capital base and liquidity for growth and M&A activities.
    • Operating loss increased to $6.0 million due to higher costs from M&A activities, despite the revenue growth.
    • Subsequent to September 2025, Diginex launched an AI-powered ISSB Disclosure Tool and expanded its strategic initiatives to support sustainability and compliance solutions.

    The price of Diginex at the time of the news was 6,7850EUR and was down -2,09 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,8800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,40 % since publication.


    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
