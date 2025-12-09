Almonty Industries, Ascletis Pharma & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Adobe Stock
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ascletis Pharma
|+20,75 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Staar Surgical
|+15,29 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|HomeToGo
|+9,15 %
|Internet
|🟥
|GeoPark USD
|-14,18 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Virgin Galactic Holdings
|-15,24 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🟥
|3D Systems
|-17,55 %
|Hardware
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|iRobot
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|TempraMed Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|Evotec
|Biotechnologie
|COSMO Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|258
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DAX
|220
|-
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|70
|Gesundheitswesen
|Vonovia
|69
|Immobilien
|Evotec
|64
|Biotechnologie
|Silber
|55
|Rohstoffe
Ascletis Pharma
Wochenperformance: +16,88 %
Wochenperformance: +16,88 %
Platz 1
Staar Surgical
Wochenperformance: -10,13 %
Wochenperformance: -10,13 %
Platz 2
HomeToGo
Wochenperformance: +13,88 %
Wochenperformance: +13,88 %
Platz 3
GeoPark USD
Wochenperformance: -1,43 %
Wochenperformance: -1,43 %
Platz 4
Virgin Galactic Holdings
Wochenperformance: +19,78 %
Wochenperformance: +19,78 %
Platz 5
3D Systems
Wochenperformance: +8,11 %
Wochenperformance: +8,11 %
Platz 6
iRobot
Wochenperformance: +96,62 %
Wochenperformance: +96,62 %
Platz 7
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -24,75 %
Wochenperformance: -24,75 %
Platz 8
TempraMed Technologies
Wochenperformance: +19,83 %
Wochenperformance: +19,83 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -5,73 %
Wochenperformance: -5,73 %
Platz 10
COSMO Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +61,70 %
Wochenperformance: +61,70 %
Platz 11
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +8,42 %
Wochenperformance: +8,42 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +8,42 %
Wochenperformance: +8,42 %
Platz 13
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,98 %
Wochenperformance: +1,98 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -7,42 %
Wochenperformance: -7,42 %
Platz 15
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -5,29 %
Wochenperformance: -5,29 %
Platz 16
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -5,73 %
Wochenperformance: -5,73 %
Platz 17
Silber
Wochenperformance: +0,29 %
Wochenperformance: +0,29 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte