    KAP AG Initiates IDW S6 Valuation Report to Boost Transparency

    KAP AG advances its refinancing strategy with a comprehensive IDW S6 restructuring report, underpinning ongoing bank negotiations and its broad transformation efforts.

    • KAP AG has commissioned the preparation of an IDW S6 restructuring report as part of its refinancing efforts.
    • The company is currently in negotiations with banks to support its comprehensive transformation process.
    • The refinancing terms include the development of the IDW S6 report.
    • KAP AG will keep the capital market and public informed about further developments related to the refinancing concept.
    • The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
    • Kai Knitter is the contact person for investor relations and corporate communications at KAP AG.

    The price of KAP at the time of the news was 2,1003EUR and was down -49,63 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +95,21 % since publication.


    KAP

    -37,80 %
    -4,67 %
    -13,19 %
    -49,63 %
    -57,50 %
    -74,89 %
    -66,37 %
    +84,92 %
    ISIN:DE0006208408WKN:620840





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
