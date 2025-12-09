    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDelivery Hero AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Delivery Hero
    Delivery Hero: Unlock Value with Strategic & Financial Improvements

    In 2025, Delivery Hero stands at a turning point: stronger operations, rising profits, and bold strategic moves aimed at finally rewarding its shareholders.

    Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
    • Delivery Hero has made significant operational progress in 2025, including a global platform migration and growth in key markets like Asia and Saudi Arabia.
    • The company has successfully transitioned to a "profitable growth" strategy, achieving approximately €900 million in adjusted EBITDA over the last twelve months, a substantial improvement from a loss of €1.1 billion in 2021.
    • Delivery Hero has increased its gross merchandise value (GMV) from approximately €38 billion in 2021 to around €50 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7%.
    • The company has streamlined its cost structure, improved its balance sheet, and reduced net leverage, maintaining a cash balance of approximately €2.2 billion.
    • Despite operational successes, the share price performance has been disappointing, prompting the management to assess various strategic options to enhance shareholder value.
    • Delivery Hero is exploring strategic partnerships, capital market transactions, and asset evaluations to unlock further value for shareholders while maintaining a focus on operational improvements.

    The next important date, Q4 2025 Trading Update, at Delivery Hero is on 27.02.2026.

    The price of Delivery Hero at the time of the news was 20,350EUR and was up +5,62 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,310EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,20 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.755,12PKT (+0,27 %).


