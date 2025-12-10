Cicor Technologies Lowers 2025 Outlook Due to German Demand Drop, Orders Remain Strong
Cicor adjusts its 2025 outlook as weaker German demand and currency headwinds weigh on results, while strong Aerospace & Defence orders support a return to growth from 2026.
- Cicor revises its 2025 full-year guidance due to lower demand in Germany and adverse currency fluctuations
- Expected net sales for 2025 are now CHF 600-620 million, down from the previous CHF 620-650 million
- 2025 EBITDA is forecasted at CHF 63-67 million (adjusted), with reported EBITDA at CHF 58-62 million, below previous guidance
- Deliveries to German customers are delayed into 2026, impacting sales recovery in key markets
- Despite challenges, order intake from the Aerospace & Defence sector remains strong, with a book-to-bill rate above 1.0 for 2025
- The company expects to return to organic growth in 2026, with new major A&D contracts contributing significantly in 2027
