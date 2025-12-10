    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCicor Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Cicor Technologies
    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Cicor Technologies Lowers 2025 Outlook Due to German Demand Drop, Orders Remain Strong

    Cicor adjusts its 2025 outlook as weaker German demand and currency headwinds weigh on results, while strong Aerospace & Defence orders support a return to growth from 2026.

    Cicor Technologies Lowers 2025 Outlook Due to German Demand Drop, Orders Remain Strong
    Foto: Cicor Management AG
    • Cicor revises its 2025 full-year guidance due to lower demand in Germany and adverse currency fluctuations
    • Expected net sales for 2025 are now CHF 600-620 million, down from the previous CHF 620-650 million
    • 2025 EBITDA is forecasted at CHF 63-67 million (adjusted), with reported EBITDA at CHF 58-62 million, below previous guidance
    • Deliveries to German customers are delayed into 2026, impacting sales recovery in key markets
    • Despite challenges, order intake from the Aerospace & Defence sector remains strong, with a book-to-bill rate above 1.0 for 2025
    • The company expects to return to organic growth in 2026, with new major A&D contracts contributing significantly in 2027

    The price of Cicor Technologies at the time of the news was 197,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 193,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,28 % since publication.


    Cicor Technologies

    -4,81 %
    +2,60 %
    -1,50 %
    +8,97 %
    +209,08 %
    +342,83 %
    +379,23 %
    +132,10 %
    ISIN:CH0008702190WKN:913744





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Cicor Technologies Lowers 2025 Outlook Due to German Demand Drop, Orders Remain Strong Cicor adjusts its 2025 outlook as weaker German demand and currency headwinds weigh on results, while strong Aerospace & Defence orders support a return to growth from 2026.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2025 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     