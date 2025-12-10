Cicor Technologies Lowers 2025 Outlook Due to German Demand Drop, Orders Remain Strong

Cicor revises its 2025 full-year guidance due to lower demand in Germany and adverse currency fluctuations

Expected net sales for 2025 are now CHF 600-620 million, down from the previous CHF 620-650 million

2025 EBITDA is forecasted at CHF 63-67 million (adjusted), with reported EBITDA at CHF 58-62 million, below previous guidance

Deliveries to German customers are delayed into 2026, impacting sales recovery in key markets

Despite challenges, order intake from the Aerospace & Defence sector remains strong, with a book-to-bill rate above 1.0 for 2025

The company expects to return to organic growth in 2026, with new major A&D contracts contributing significantly in 2027

The price of Cicor Technologies at the time of the news was 197,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 193,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,28 % since publication.





