Almonty Industries, Braze Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Adobe Stock
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Braze Registered (A)
|+12,16 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|DroneShield
|+11,38 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Metaplanet
|+8,12 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|GameStop
|-6,94 %
|Unterhaltung
|🟥
|Denali Therapeutics
|-8,31 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Ascletis Pharma
|-8,54 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|China Vanke (H)
|Immobilien
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Siemens Energy
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|SoftBank Group
|Internet
|HENSOLDT
|Halbleiter
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|297
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Silber
|105
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|97
|Gesundheitswesen
|Evotec
|69
|Biotechnologie
|ThyssenKrupp
|48
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Tesla
|46
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Braze Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +18,40 %
Wochenperformance: +18,40 %
Platz 1
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +24,81 %
Wochenperformance: +24,81 %
Platz 2
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +16,97 %
Wochenperformance: +16,97 %
Platz 3
GameStop
Wochenperformance: -6,02 %
Wochenperformance: -6,02 %
Platz 4
Denali Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -0,10 %
Wochenperformance: -0,10 %
Platz 5
Ascletis Pharma
Wochenperformance: +35,82 %
Wochenperformance: +35,82 %
Platz 6
China Vanke (H)
Wochenperformance: +4,70 %
Wochenperformance: +4,70 %
Platz 7
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +24,81 %
Wochenperformance: +24,81 %
Platz 8
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: +2,44 %
Wochenperformance: +2,44 %
Platz 9
SoftBank Group
Wochenperformance: +11,98 %
Wochenperformance: +11,98 %
Platz 10
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: +8,81 %
Wochenperformance: +8,81 %
Platz 11
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -4,50 %
Wochenperformance: -4,50 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +2,86 %
Wochenperformance: +2,86 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +5,74 %
Wochenperformance: +5,74 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -4,21 %
Wochenperformance: -4,21 %
Platz 15
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -8,01 %
Wochenperformance: -8,01 %
Platz 16
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: -8,43 %
Wochenperformance: -8,43 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +3,95 %
Wochenperformance: +3,95 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte