    TUI Group: Full-Year Results Up to September 2025

    TUI Group closes FY25 on a high note: record earnings, rising revenues, lower debt and renewed investor rewards signal a stronger, more resilient travel giant.

    • TUI Group reported a record underlying EBIT of €1,459 million for FY25, a 12.6% increase at constant currency, exceeding previous guidance of 9-11% growth.
    • Group revenue rose by 4.4% to €24.2 billion, driven by strong demand in Holiday Experiences, while Markets + Airline faced cost pressures.
    • The company announced a new dividend policy, proposing a starter dividend of €0.10 per share for FY25, with a payout ratio of 10-20% of underlying EPS starting from FY26.
    • TUI's net debt decreased by €0.3 billion to €1.3 billion, improving the net leverage ratio from 0.8x to 0.6x in FY25.
    • Customer volumes increased by 5% to 34.7 million, supported by dynamic packaging and an expanded product offering in Holiday Experiences.
    • TUI's operational and financial improvements led to upgrades from major rating agencies, returning the company to BB/Ba territory with stable outlooks.

    The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at TUI is on 10.12.2025.

    The price of TUI at the time of the news was 8,3090EUR and was down -1,40 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,2020EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,29 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.706,02PKT (-0,08 %).


