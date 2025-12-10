TUI Group: Full-Year Results Up to September 2025

TUI Group reported a record underlying EBIT of €1,459 million for FY25, a 12.6% increase at constant currency, exceeding previous guidance of 9-11% growth.

Group revenue rose by 4.4% to €24.2 billion, driven by strong demand in Holiday Experiences, while Markets + Airline faced cost pressures.

The company announced a new dividend policy, proposing a starter dividend of €0.10 per share for FY25, with a payout ratio of 10-20% of underlying EPS starting from FY26.

TUI's net debt decreased by €0.3 billion to €1.3 billion, improving the net leverage ratio from 0.8x to 0.6x in FY25.

Customer volumes increased by 5% to 34.7 million, supported by dynamic packaging and an expanded product offering in Holiday Experiences.

TUI's operational and financial improvements led to upgrades from major rating agencies, returning the company to BB/Ba territory with stable outlooks.

