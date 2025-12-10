    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Airbus auf 255 Euro - 'Overweight'

    • JPMorgan hebt Airbus-Kursziel auf 255 Euro an.
    • Einstufung bleibt "Overweight", starke Fundamentaldaten.
    • Positive Entwicklung in Luftfahrt und Rüstungssektor erwartet.
    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Airbus von 240 auf 255 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. David Perry sieht die jüngste Branchenrotation heraus aus den zuvor so starken zivilen Luftfahrt-, aber vor allem Rüstungswerten als Einstiegschance. Die fundamentale Ausgangslage bleibe enorm stark, schrieb er in seinem Ausblick vom Dienstagabend. Perry erwartet in beiden Sektoren in den kommenden fünf Jahren Ergebnissteigerungen zwischen 15 und 20 Prozent. MTU, Leonardo und Babcock drückte er den Stempel "Positive Catalyst Watch" auf, rechnet also kurzfristig mit positiven Treibern. Airbus steht bereits auf der "Analyst Focus List" mit den insgesamt besten Anlageideen von JPMorgan. Perry erwartet 2026 mehr Dynamik bei den Auslieferungen./ag/mis

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.12.2025 / 21:05 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.12.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,05 % und einem Kurs von 195,1 auf Tradegate (10. Dezember 2025, 08:17 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +1,97 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -7,51 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 153,85 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 2,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,5900 %.

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 233,38EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 220,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 255,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +13,12 %/+31,12 % bedeutet.


