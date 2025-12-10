AEQUITA Sells IFA Group to Driveline Expert Neapco
AEQUITA’s latest portfolio move reshapes the global driveline market: the sale of IFA Group to Neapco forms a new top-three powerhouse in propeller and half shaft manufacturing.
- AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA has sold IFA Group, a drive shaft and joint manufacturer, to Neapco, creating the third-largest global manufacturer of propeller and half shafts.
- The acquisition involves over 5,000 employees and annual revenues of approximately USD 2 billion, with a presence in all strategically relevant markets.
- AEQUITA acquired IFA in 2022 and implemented a comprehensive modernization and restructuring of its production sites across Asia, Europe, and North America.
- The structured sales process for IFA began in late 2024, with exclusive negotiations with Neapco starting in mid-2025, culminating in a purchase agreement signed on November 24, 2025.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026, pending antitrust approvals, and reflects a higher triple-digit million valuation.
- AEQUITA's transformation efforts led to IFA securing major EV contracts and returning to significant profitability, enhancing its global competitiveness.
