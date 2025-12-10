    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    AEQUITA Sells IFA Group to Driveline Expert Neapco

    AEQUITA’s latest portfolio move reshapes the global driveline market: the sale of IFA Group to Neapco forms a new top-three powerhouse in propeller and half shaft manufacturing.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA has sold IFA Group, a drive shaft and joint manufacturer, to Neapco, creating the third-largest global manufacturer of propeller and half shafts.
    • The acquisition involves over 5,000 employees and annual revenues of approximately USD 2 billion, with a presence in all strategically relevant markets.
    • AEQUITA acquired IFA in 2022 and implemented a comprehensive modernization and restructuring of its production sites across Asia, Europe, and North America.
    • The structured sales process for IFA began in late 2024, with exclusive negotiations with Neapco starting in mid-2025, culminating in a purchase agreement signed on November 24, 2025.
    • The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026, pending antitrust approvals, and reflects a higher triple-digit million valuation.
    • AEQUITA's transformation efforts led to IFA securing major EV contracts and returning to significant profitability, enhancing its global competitiveness.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
