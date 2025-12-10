    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNetfonds AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Netfonds
    Netfonds Group Continues Rapid Growth in 2025 (First 9 Months)

    Netfonds Group continues its strong growth path, delivering double-digit gains in revenue, earnings and assets under administration in the first nine months of 2025.

    • Netfonds Group reported gross revenue of EUR 192.7 million in the first nine months of 2025, a 14.3% increase from EUR 168.6 million in 2024.
    • Net consolidated revenue rose to EUR 35.4 million, up 13.8% from EUR 31.1 million in the same period last year.
    • EBITDA increased by 43.0% to EUR 6.9 million, with the EBITDA margin rising to 19.6% from 15.5% in 2024.
    • Operating profit (EBIT) grew to EUR 4.2 million, a 37.1% increase compared to EUR 3.0 million in 2024.
    • Assets under administration reached EUR 30.75 billion, marking a 13.1% increase from EUR 27.2 billion in the previous year.
    • The company expects to meet its annual targets, supported by strong performance across all business units and a focus on efficiency and cost optimization.

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
