The Platform Group AG Achieves Successful Portfolio Disposal

The Platform Group AG has successfully completed the disposal of three non-core portfolio companies: Emco Electroroller, Aplanta, and X-Mobility.

The disposed companies accounted for only 0.2% of the group's revenue, and the disposal proceeds were in the single-digit million euro range.

CEO Dr. Dominik Benner stated the company aims to focus on larger shareholdings to increase margins and pursue additional acquisitions.

The management confirmed that the disposal of these companies will not impact the financial forecasts for 2025 and 2026.

The Platform Group AG operates in 28 industries, serving both B2B and B2C customers, and reported sales of EUR 525 million with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million in 2024.

The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has 19 locations across Europe.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 5,6500EUR and was down -1,91 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,6400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.





