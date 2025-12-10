Cherry SE: Rogier Volmer Named Interim CEO as Oliver Kaltner Transitions to Advisory Role
Cherry SE ushers in a new leadership chapter as seasoned executive Rogier Volmer prepares to succeed Oliver Kaltner, continuing the company’s global growth and transformation journey.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Rogier Volmer will join Cherry SE as Interim CEO starting January 1, 2026, appointed by the Supervisory Board
- Oliver Kaltner will leave the Management Board at the end of his current term on December 31, 2025, but will continue to support M&A activities as an advisor
- Kaltner has led Cherry through significant restructuring and organizational improvements over the past three years
- Volmer brings over 25 years of international leadership experience, including roles at Haier, Trust, and Logitech, with a focus on growth and transformation
- Cherry SE is a global manufacturer of computer input devices and digital healthcare solutions, with headquarters in Germany and operations worldwide
- The company emphasizes innovation, durability, and meeting customer needs, with a presence in multiple countries and sales offices
The next important date, "Hamburg Investor Days (HIT)", at Cherry is on 04.02.2026.
The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,6040EUR and was up +1,17 % compared with the previous day.
