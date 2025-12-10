    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCherry AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Cherry
    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Cherry SE: Rogier Volmer Named Interim CEO as Oliver Kaltner Transitions to Advisory Role

    Cherry SE ushers in a new leadership chapter as seasoned executive Rogier Volmer prepares to succeed Oliver Kaltner, continuing the company’s global growth and transformation journey.

    Cherry SE: Rogier Volmer Named Interim CEO as Oliver Kaltner Transitions to Advisory Role
    Foto: Cherry SE
    • Rogier Volmer will join Cherry SE as Interim CEO starting January 1, 2026, appointed by the Supervisory Board
    • Oliver Kaltner will leave the Management Board at the end of his current term on December 31, 2025, but will continue to support M&A activities as an advisor
    • Kaltner has led Cherry through significant restructuring and organizational improvements over the past three years
    • Volmer brings over 25 years of international leadership experience, including roles at Haier, Trust, and Logitech, with a focus on growth and transformation
    • Cherry SE is a global manufacturer of computer input devices and digital healthcare solutions, with headquarters in Germany and operations worldwide
    • The company emphasizes innovation, durability, and meeting customer needs, with a presence in multiple countries and sales offices

    The next important date, "Hamburg Investor Days (HIT)", at Cherry is on 04.02.2026.

    The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,6040EUR and was up +1,17 % compared with the previous day.


    Cherry

    +3,01 %
    +1,67 %
    +1,00 %
    -17,84 %
    -7,88 %
    -90,91 %
    -98,23 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CRRN9WKN:A3CRRN





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Cherry SE: Rogier Volmer Named Interim CEO as Oliver Kaltner Transitions to Advisory Role Cherry SE ushers in a new leadership chapter as seasoned executive Rogier Volmer prepares to succeed Oliver Kaltner, continuing the company’s global growth and transformation journey.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2025 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     