    SCHOTT Pharma Achieves Full-Year Revenue & Profit Targets

    SCHOTT Pharma closes the year with solid growth, stronger margins, and rising demand for high-value solutions, while investing heavily to secure its future performance.

    Foto: Martin Schutt - picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild
    • SCHOTT Pharma achieved full-year revenue of EUR 986.2 million, a 5.8% increase at constant currencies
    • EBITDA margin increased to 28.4%, driven by higher profitability and efficiency gains
    • Revenue share of high-value solutions (HVS) grew to 57%, with strong growth in the Drug Containment Solutions (DCS) segment
    • The company’s net profit slightly decreased to EUR 147 million, and earnings per share were EUR 0.97
    • SCHOTT Pharma invested around EUR 800 million over six years in expanding its manufacturing network and improving efficiency
    • For FY 2026, the company expects 2-5% revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of around 27%, with a mid-term revenue CAGR of 6-8% and margin improvement to 30%

    The next important date, Publication of the Annual Report (FY 2025), at SCHOTT Pharma is on 11.12.2025.

    The price of SCHOTT Pharma at the time of the news was 15,700EUR and was down -0,57 % compared with the previous day.
    25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,720EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.839,02PKT (+0,03 %).


