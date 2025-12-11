Almonty Industries, Electrovaya & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto:
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Electrovaya
|+8,26 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥈
|Eloro Resources
|+7,91 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Destiny Tech100 Inc
|+6,45 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|ZTE (H)
|-10,38 %
|Telekommunikation
|🟥
|Metaplanet
|-10,42 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Oracle
|-12,04 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|Vizsla Silver
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|POET Technologies
|Erneuerbare Energien
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|152
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Silber
|109
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|TUI
|108
|Hotels/Tourismus
|TeamViewer
|66
|Informationstechnologie
|Bitcoin
|51
|-
|DroneShield
|42
|Sonstige Technologie
