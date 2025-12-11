    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLimes Schlosskliniken AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Limes Schlosskliniken
    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    A good investment in a good cause; INITIATE with BUY

    LIMES is a premium mental-health provider benefiting from rising demand, strong clinical quality, expanding capacity and accelerating margins. We initiate with BUY and a € 600 PT.

    LIMES Schlosskliniken AG (“LIMES”) is a premium provider of psychiatric and psychosomatic care, operating a growing network of medically led private clinics in Germany, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The group combines evidence-based treatment, strong clinical governance and restorative environments into a model designed to meet structurally rising demand for high-quality mental-health services in the DACH region. As public-sector capacities remain constrained and prevalence rates continue to climb across all demographic groups, LIMES is positioned at the intersection of medical necessity, societal relevance and scalable economic potential.

    Founded in its current form in 2015, the company has developed a clearly differentiated therapeutic concept, anchored in interdisciplinary psychiatry, psychotherapy and psychosomatic medicine, complemented by sports therapy, mindfulness practices and structured daily routines. This model is implemented across all sites and overseen by a central medical leadership and a scientific advisory board. The result is a treatment architecture difficult to replicate in the private market and highly valued by referring physicians, insurers and corporate health partners.

    The group now operates six clinics: Mecklenburgische Schweiz (opened 2016), Bad Brückenau (2020), the newly launched Bergisches Land and Abtsee (both 2025), as well as majority-stakes in Paracelsus Recovery in Zurich (56%) and Clinicum Alpinum in Liechtenstein (51%). This footprint enables LIMES to serve adult, adolescent and high-acuity international segments within a unified quality framework.

    Demand-side fundamentals remain exceptionally strong. Rising incidence of depression, burnout, trauma and anxiety disorders, combined with long waiting times in public psychiatric care, have created a structural treatment gap that LIMES is uniquely positioned to address. Particularly relevant is the pronounced increase among highly educated, professionally active cohorts, and the youth segment, which is targeted via the new clinic Abtsee.

    With two new clinics onstream since July 2025, LIMES enters a phase where newly added capacity meets an undersupplied and growing market. Supported by strong referral pathways, high therapy intensity and a brand associated with medical quality rather than commercial positioning, the group is set to benefit from rising utilisation, operating leverage and improved cash-flow conversion. In fact, sales are seen to compound at >20% p.a. through FY28e, driven primarily by volume growth as new clinics ramp up.

    Against this backdrop, we also expect significant margin expansion going forward given improved fixed cost coverage and stabilising treatment intensity. Hence, EBIT is seen to 5x to € 21.3m by FY28e (24.9% margin; +13.4pp vs FY24), also resulting in a strongly sharpened return profile with ROICs of >50%.

    On the basis of structural demand, disciplined expansion and improving profitability, LIMES represents a compelling long-term quality growth story within premium inpatient mental health. We initiate coverage with BUY and a € 600 PT based on DCF.



    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von NuWays AG
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    A good investment in a good cause; INITIATE with BUY LIMES is a premium mental-health provider benefiting from rising demand, strong clinical quality, expanding capacity and accelerating margins. We initiate with BUY and a € 600 PT.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2025 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     