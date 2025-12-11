Semperit: CIO Gerfried Eder's Board Term Extended to 2029

Gerfried Eder's term on the Semperit Executive Board has been extended until June 30, 2029, ahead of schedule

Eder has been with the company since 2000 and has served as CIO since July 1, 2023, overseeing divisions such as Industrial Applications, R&D, supply chain, and sustainability

The extension signifies continuity and a focus on sustainable market expansion, emphasizing efficiency, sales excellence, and innovation

The Semperit Group develops and sells elastomer products globally, with divisions focusing on industrial applications and engineered solutions, employing around 4,000 people

In 2024, Semperit reported revenues of EUR 676.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 84.9 million, operating across over 100 countries with 16 production sites

The company's Executive Board includes Manfred Stanek (CEO), Helmut Sorger (CFO), and Gerfried Eder (CIO)

The next important date, quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 18.03.2026.

