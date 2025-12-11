    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSemperit Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Semperit Holding
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Semperit: CIO Gerfried Eder's Board Term Extended to 2029

    Semperit strengthens its leadership for the long term: CIO Gerfried Eder’s mandate is extended, underscoring continuity, innovation and sustainable global growth.

    Semperit: CIO Gerfried Eder's Board Term Extended to 2029
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Gerfried Eder's term on the Semperit Executive Board has been extended until June 30, 2029, ahead of schedule
    • Eder has been with the company since 2000 and has served as CIO since July 1, 2023, overseeing divisions such as Industrial Applications, R&D, supply chain, and sustainability
    • The extension signifies continuity and a focus on sustainable market expansion, emphasizing efficiency, sales excellence, and innovation
    • The Semperit Group develops and sells elastomer products globally, with divisions focusing on industrial applications and engineered solutions, employing around 4,000 people
    • In 2024, Semperit reported revenues of EUR 676.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 84.9 million, operating across over 100 countries with 16 production sites
    • The company's Executive Board includes Manfred Stanek (CEO), Helmut Sorger (CFO), and Gerfried Eder (CIO)

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Semperit Holding is on 18.03.2026.

    The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 12,780EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.


    Semperit Holding

    +0,16 %
    -1,24 %
    -2,15 %
    -0,78 %
    +9,28 %
    -28,05 %
    -49,12 %
    -59,37 %
    -6,55 %
    ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Semperit: CIO Gerfried Eder's Board Term Extended to 2029 Semperit strengthens its leadership for the long term: CIO Gerfried Eder’s mandate is extended, underscoring continuity, innovation and sustainable global growth.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2025 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     