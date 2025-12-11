Semperit: CIO Gerfried Eder's Board Term Extended to 2029
Semperit strengthens its leadership for the long term: CIO Gerfried Eder’s mandate is extended, underscoring continuity, innovation and sustainable global growth.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Gerfried Eder's term on the Semperit Executive Board has been extended until June 30, 2029, ahead of schedule
- Eder has been with the company since 2000 and has served as CIO since July 1, 2023, overseeing divisions such as Industrial Applications, R&D, supply chain, and sustainability
- The extension signifies continuity and a focus on sustainable market expansion, emphasizing efficiency, sales excellence, and innovation
- The Semperit Group develops and sells elastomer products globally, with divisions focusing on industrial applications and engineered solutions, employing around 4,000 people
- In 2024, Semperit reported revenues of EUR 676.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 84.9 million, operating across over 100 countries with 16 production sites
- The company's Executive Board includes Manfred Stanek (CEO), Helmut Sorger (CFO), and Gerfried Eder (CIO)
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Semperit Holding is on 18.03.2026.
The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 12,780EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous
day.
+0,16 %
-1,24 %
-2,15 %
-0,78 %
+9,28 %
-28,05 %
-49,12 %
-59,37 %
-6,55 %
