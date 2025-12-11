DAX, Nilfisk Holding Bearer and/or registered & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Nilfisk Holding Bearer and/or registered
|+35,48 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🥈
|Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
|+12,85 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Destiny Tech100 Inc
|+10,70 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Oxford Industries
|-21,97 %
|Textilindustrie
|🟥
|Rezolute
|-87,98 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Nikola Corporation
|-89,67 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Moore Threads Technology Ltd. Registered (A)
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|OverActive Media
|Printmedien
|🥉
|The FUTR Corporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Oracle
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|344
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|137
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|122
|Rohstoffe
|TUI
|69
|Hotels/Tourismus
|Gerresheimer
|50
|Gesundheitswesen
|Bitcoin
|41
|-
