    Payments Group Targets 2026 Resolution with SGT Capital

    By 2026, PGH aims to untangle complex legal battles with SGT Capital, seeking recovery of millions in disputed receivables and damages tied to alleged misrepresentation.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Payments Group Holding (PGH) expects disputes with SGT Capital Group to be resolved by 2026.
    • PGH is involved in disputes over receivables amounting to 6.0 million EUR against SGT Group, with 4.0 million EUR secured by claims from SGTLLC.
    • PGH alleges that SGT Capital LLC fraudulently misrepresented its capital commitments, impacting PGH's business and leading to potential multi-million EUR damage claims.
    • The outcome of ongoing arbitration proceedings between SGT Group and Summit Partners may influence PGH's disputes and financial recovery.
    • A potential liquidation of SGTLLC could facilitate amicable resolutions for PGH, while a victory for SGT in arbitration might lead to settling PGH's claims.
    • PGH is also pursuing overdue claims against SGT Capital Fund II, which is currently in liquidation, and is in dialogue with the liquidator for timely payment.


    The Payments Group Holding

    ISIN:DE000A1MMEV4WKN:A1MMEV





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
