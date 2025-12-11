Payments Group Targets 2026 Resolution with SGT Capital
By 2026, PGH aims to untangle complex legal battles with SGT Capital, seeking recovery of millions in disputed receivables and damages tied to alleged misrepresentation.
adobe.stock.com
- The Payments Group Holding (PGH) expects disputes with SGT Capital Group to be resolved by 2026.
- PGH is involved in disputes over receivables amounting to 6.0 million EUR against SGT Group, with 4.0 million EUR secured by claims from SGTLLC.
- PGH alleges that SGT Capital LLC fraudulently misrepresented its capital commitments, impacting PGH's business and leading to potential multi-million EUR damage claims.
- The outcome of ongoing arbitration proceedings between SGT Group and Summit Partners may influence PGH's disputes and financial recovery.
- A potential liquidation of SGTLLC could facilitate amicable resolutions for PGH, while a victory for SGT in arbitration might lead to settling PGH's claims.
- PGH is also pursuing overdue claims against SGT Capital Fund II, which is currently in liquidation, and is in dialogue with the liquidator for timely payment.
