Silber, Tilray Brands & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tilray Brands
|+32,78 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Aurora Cannabis
|+17,40 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|AC Immune
|+14,72 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Tokyo Electron
|-4,50 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|UR-Energy
|-4,53 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Capcom
|-6,05 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|Eutelsat Communications
|Telekommunikation
|Broadcom
|Halbleiter
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|125
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|100
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|73
|Gesundheitswesen
|TUI
|46
|Hotels/Tourismus
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|46
|Rohstoffe
|Bitcoin
|45
|-
