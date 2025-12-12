DAX, Trulieve Cannabis & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Trulieve Cannabis
|+42,45 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Green Thumb Industries
|+32,69 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Canopy Growth
|+31,11 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Anixa Biosciences
|-14,63 %
|Textilindustrie
|🟥
|Card Factory
|-24,09 %
|Einzelhandel
|🟥
|Fermi LLC
|-43,08 %
|Immobilien
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|Gesundheitswesen
|Eutelsat Communications
|Telekommunikation
|Broadcom
|Halbleiter
|TempraMed Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|300
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|150
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|138
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|82
|Gesundheitswesen
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|52
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|46
|Pharmaindustrie
Trulieve Cannabis
Wochenperformance: +19,98 %
Platz 1
Green Thumb Industries
Wochenperformance: -3,48 %
Platz 2
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: +17,93 %
Platz 3
Anixa Biosciences
Wochenperformance: +8,17 %
Platz 4
Card Factory
Wochenperformance: -24,47 %
Platz 5
Fermi LLC
Wochenperformance: -21,09 %
Platz 6
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: +47,63 %
Platz 7
Atos
Wochenperformance: +5,96 %
Platz 8
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +1,46 %
Platz 9
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +0,73 %
Platz 10
Broadcom
Wochenperformance: +0,76 %
Platz 11
TempraMed Technologies
Wochenperformance: +26,58 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,95 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -7,59 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +11,65 %
Platz 15
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +1,46 %
Platz 16
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +23,27 %
Platz 17
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +6,60 %
Platz 18
