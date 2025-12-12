    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärts468 SPAC II Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu 468 SPAC II Registered (A)
    Marley Spoon Group SE Announces Restructuring of German Subsidiary

    Marley Spoon Group SE is reshaping its financial foundation, unveiling a far‑reaching restructuring plan for its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Marley Spoon Group SE announces financial restructuring measures for its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE.
    • The existing loan from Runway Growth Finance has been extended until December 31, 2030, and increased by approximately EUR 35.1 million.
    • Lenders have the right to convert the loan into shares of Marley Spoon SE, with a cap on the conversion of the subordinated loan amount.
    • A simplified capital reduction is planned for Marley Spoon SE, reducing share capital from EUR 73.6 million to EUR 19.6 million.
    • The restructuring includes forming two holding companies to facilitate access to secured shares for US-based lenders.
    • The financial restructuring is crucial for ensuring the financial sustainability of Marley Spoon SE and enabling investments in profitable growth.


