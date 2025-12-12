Marley Spoon Group SE Announces Restructuring of German Subsidiary
Marley Spoon Group SE is reshaping its financial foundation, unveiling a far‑reaching restructuring plan for its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE.
- Marley Spoon Group SE announces financial restructuring measures for its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE.
- The existing loan from Runway Growth Finance has been extended until December 31, 2030, and increased by approximately EUR 35.1 million.
- Lenders have the right to convert the loan into shares of Marley Spoon SE, with a cap on the conversion of the subordinated loan amount.
- A simplified capital reduction is planned for Marley Spoon SE, reducing share capital from EUR 73.6 million to EUR 19.6 million.
- The restructuring includes forming two holding companies to facilitate access to secured shares for US-based lenders.
- The financial restructuring is crucial for ensuring the financial sustainability of Marley Spoon SE and enabling investments in profitable growth.
