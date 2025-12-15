    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHuber + Suhner AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Huber + Suhner
    HUBER+SUHNER Raises 2025 Guidance: What’s Next?

    HUBER+SUHNER adjusts its 2025 outlook: stronger Swiss franc, softer sales, but margins set to edge above targets amid persistent global uncertainty.

    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • HUBER+SUHNER now expects a slight decline in net sales of around 3% for 2025 compared to the previous year
    • The operating profit margin (EBIT margin) is now forecasted to be between 10% and 11%, slightly above the medium-term target range of 9–12%
    • The initial guidance in March anticipated net sales to reach the prior-year level, but currency effects caused a marginal decline
    • The main reason for the revised forecast is the strengthening of the Swiss franc against the euro and US dollar amid global economic uncertainty
    • Key factors such as inflation, trade barriers, and geopolitical conflicts were initially expected not to significantly impact the business, but currency fluctuations did
    • The company’s upcoming financial calendar includes the publication of net sales and order intake on 22 January 2026, and the Annual Report on 10 March 2026

    The company's upcoming financial calendar includes the publication of net sales and order intake on 22 January 2026, and the Annual Report on 10 March 2026


    ISIN:CH0030380734WKN:A0MV9C





