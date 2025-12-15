    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAll for One Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu All for One Group
    All for One Group Confirms 2024/25 Results & Stable Dividends

    Despite softer sales and margins, All for One Group SE underscores resilience with solid cash flow, a steady dividend, and clear progress on its ESG and 2025/26 growth ambitions.

    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • All for One Group SE reported a slight decline in sales for the 2024/25 financial year, totaling EUR 503.7 million, a decrease of 2% from the previous year.
    • The EBIT margin before M&A effects fell to 5.2%, with EBIT at EUR 26.0 million, down from EUR 34.0 million in 2023/24.
    • Strong cash flow from operating activities was EUR 39.7 million, with free cash flow at EUR 20.3 million, reflecting efficient working capital management.
    • The company proposed a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share, maintaining a payout ratio of 52% as part of its stable dividend strategy.
    • All for One confirmed its forecast for the 2025/26 financial year, expecting sales between EUR 500 million and EUR 530 million and an EBIT margin of 5.5% to 6.5%.
    • The sustainability report showed improvements in ESG indicators, including an increase in women in management positions and a reduction in GHG emissions by over 20%.

    The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at All for One Group is on 15.12.2025.


    All for One Group

    ISIN:DE0005110001WKN:511000





