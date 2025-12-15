All for One Group Confirms 2024/25 Results & Stable Dividends
Despite softer sales and margins, All for One Group SE underscores resilience with solid cash flow, a steady dividend, and clear progress on its ESG and 2025/26 growth ambitions.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- All for One Group SE reported a slight decline in sales for the 2024/25 financial year, totaling EUR 503.7 million, a decrease of 2% from the previous year.
- The EBIT margin before M&A effects fell to 5.2%, with EBIT at EUR 26.0 million, down from EUR 34.0 million in 2023/24.
- Strong cash flow from operating activities was EUR 39.7 million, with free cash flow at EUR 20.3 million, reflecting efficient working capital management.
- The company proposed a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share, maintaining a payout ratio of 52% as part of its stable dividend strategy.
- All for One confirmed its forecast for the 2025/26 financial year, expecting sales between EUR 500 million and EUR 530 million and an EBIT margin of 5.5% to 6.5%.
- The sustainability report showed improvements in ESG indicators, including an increase in women in management positions and a reduction in GHG emissions by over 20%.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
