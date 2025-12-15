Silber, Canopy Growth & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 1296446963
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Canopy Growth
|+13,90 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Tilray Brands
|+11,55 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|HomeToGo
|+10,13 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|-5,10 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Kingsgate Consolidated
|-7,23 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-7,67 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Canopy Growth
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|TKMS
|Maschinenbau
|HENSOLDT
|Halbleiter
|RENK Group
|Maschinenbau
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|59
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|47
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|33
|Rohstoffe
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|25
|Pharmaindustrie
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|Freizeit
|Bitcoin
|20
|-
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: +72,27 %
Wochenperformance: +72,27 %
Platz 1
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: +79,31 %
Wochenperformance: +79,31 %
Platz 2
HomeToGo
Wochenperformance: +5,00 %
Wochenperformance: +5,00 %
Platz 3
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: -11,83 %
Wochenperformance: -11,83 %
Platz 4
Kingsgate Consolidated
Wochenperformance: +3,45 %
Wochenperformance: +3,45 %
Platz 5
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: -15,18 %
Wochenperformance: -15,18 %
Platz 6
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: +72,27 %
Wochenperformance: +72,27 %
Platz 7
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: +79,31 %
Wochenperformance: +79,31 %
Platz 8
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +24,31 %
Wochenperformance: +24,31 %
Platz 9
TKMS
Wochenperformance: +1,39 %
Wochenperformance: +1,39 %
Platz 10
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: +5,22 %
Wochenperformance: +5,22 %
Platz 11
RENK Group
Wochenperformance: +3,67 %
Wochenperformance: +3,67 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +7,95 %
Wochenperformance: +7,95 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +8,62 %
Wochenperformance: +8,62 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,13 %
Wochenperformance: -8,13 %
Platz 15
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -12,00 %
Wochenperformance: -12,00 %
Platz 16
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,60 %
Wochenperformance: -0,60 %
Platz 17
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -0,79 %
Wochenperformance: -0,79 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte