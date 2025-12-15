    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDelignit AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Delignit
    Delignit AG Boosts FY 2025 Outlook, Anticipates €5M EBITDA Surge

    Delignit shifts gears for 2025: higher earnings, leaner costs and a stronger margin outlook, even as sales ease slightly and the company eyes its long-term profitability target.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Delignit AG has significantly raised its EBITDA forecast for 2025 to around €5 million, up from €3.8 million in the previous year.
    • The company expects revenue of approximately €64 million, slightly below previous expectations of €68 million, aligning with market forecasts.
    • The improved profitability is driven by cost-reduction measures, positive price adjustments in the Automotive segment, and favorable product mix effects from growth in the Technological Applications segment.
    • The EBITDA margin is expected to exceed 7%, bringing Delignit closer to its target of over 8% EBITDA margin for 2025.
    • The company’s positive outlook contrasts with a marked earnings decline in fiscal year 2024.
    • The 2025 Annual Report, including guidance for 2026, will be published by the end of April 2026.

    The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 2,4100EUR and was up +7,11 % compared with the previous day.


