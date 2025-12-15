    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Deutschland bestellt 20 weitere Kampfhubschrauber

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Deutschland bestellt 20 zusätzliche H145M Hubschrauber.
    • Gesamtbestellung nun 82 leichte Kampfhubschrauber.
    • Erste Maschine bereits im November 2024 ausgeliefert.
    Airbus - Deutschland bestellt 20 weitere Kampfhubschrauber
    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com

    DONAUWÖRTH (dpa-AFX) - Deutschland bestellt bei Airbus noch mehr Kampfhubschrauber. Der Staat habe eine Option aus seinem Vertrag vom Dezember 2023 gezogen und seine damalige Bestellung um 20 Stück auf 82 leichte Kampfhubschrauber vom Typ H145M aufgestockt, teilte der Luftfahrt- und Rüstungskonzern am Montag in Donauwörth mit. Die erste Maschine aus dem Großauftrag hat die Bundeswehr im November 2024 erhalten. Seither wurden weitere ausgeliefert./stw/stk

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,44 % und einem Kurs von 195,3 auf Tradegate (15. Dezember 2025, 11:29 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -1,35 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -6,12 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 155,11 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 233,38EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 220,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 255,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +12,24 %/+30,10 % bedeutet.




    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
