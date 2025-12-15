DAX, Electro Optic Systems & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Electro Optic Systems
|+26,09 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥈
|TIN INN Holding
|+24,14 %
|Hotels/Tourismus
|🥉
|ParTec
|+15,20 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Applied Digital Corporation
|-11,81 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Cipher Mining
|-12,71 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Rezolute
|-14,94 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥈
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|TUI
|Hotels/Tourismus
|POET Technologies
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|iRobot
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|193
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|66
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|56
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|52
|Gesundheitswesen
|Borussia Dortmund
|36
|Freizeit
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|35
|Pharmaindustrie
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: +41,86 %
Platz 1
TIN INN Holding
Wochenperformance: -28,83 %
Platz 2
ParTec
Wochenperformance: -16,33 %
Platz 3
Applied Digital Corporation
Wochenperformance: -11,94 %
Platz 4
Cipher Mining
Wochenperformance: -16,22 %
Platz 5
Rezolute
Wochenperformance: -82,84 %
Platz 6
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -14,76 %
Platz 7
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -5,22 %
Platz 8
TUI
Wochenperformance: -1,56 %
Platz 9
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +3,17 %
Platz 10
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -3,48 %
Platz 11
iRobot
Wochenperformance: -78,66 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,21 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +7,95 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,13 %
Platz 15
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +8,62 %
Platz 16
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,60 %
Platz 17
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +5,91 %
Platz 18
