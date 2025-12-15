The Platform Group Achieves Planned Conversion to KGaA
Marking a pivotal milestone in its corporate evolution, The Platform Group has completed its planned transformation into a KGaA, reinforcing continuity and future growth.
- The Platform Group AG has successfully converted into a KGaA (partnership limited by shares) as planned, effective from December 15, 2025.
- The conversion was approved by the Annual General Meeting with 99% of the votes on August 25, 2025.
- All shareholders of the former AG are now limited partners in the new KGaA, with management carried out by The Platform Group Management SE as the general partner.
- The legal and economic identity of the company remains unchanged, and shareholders retain the same stake and number of shares.
- The company's bearer shares were converted into registered shares, with new trading identifiers (WKN A40ZW8 and ISIN DE000A40ZW88) effective from January 2026; the trading symbol "TPG" remains the same.
- The company is a software provider active in 26 industries across Europe, with 19 locations, €525 million in sales in 2024, and an EBITDA of €33 million.
