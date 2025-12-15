    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Platform Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Platform Group
    The Platform Group Achieves Planned Conversion to KGaA

    Marking a pivotal milestone in its corporate evolution, The Platform Group has completed its planned transformation into a KGaA, reinforcing continuity and future growth.

    Foto: Fashionette AG
    • The Platform Group AG has successfully converted into a KGaA (partnership limited by shares) as planned, effective from December 15, 2025.
    • The conversion was approved by the Annual General Meeting with 99% of the votes on August 25, 2025.
    • All shareholders of the former AG are now limited partners in the new KGaA, with management carried out by The Platform Group Management SE as the general partner.
    • The legal and economic identity of the company remains unchanged, and shareholders retain the same stake and number of shares.
    • The company's bearer shares were converted into registered shares, with new trading identifiers (WKN A40ZW8 and ISIN DE000A40ZW88) effective from January 2026; the trading symbol "TPG" remains the same.
    • The company is a software provider active in 26 industries across Europe, with 19 locations, €525 million in sales in 2024, and an EBITDA of €33 million.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 6,3600EUR and was up +5,47 % compared with the previous day.


    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
