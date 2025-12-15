    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAdCapital AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AdCapital
    AdCapital AG Sells KTS Schmölln to Drive Vision 2030 Growth

    AdCapital AG advances its Vision 2030 with a strategic management buyout of KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH, unlocking liquidity for growth, restructuring, and future transformation.

    AdCapital AG Sells KTS Schmölln to Drive Vision 2030 Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • AdCapital AG is selling KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH through a management buyout as part of its "Vision 2030" strategy.
    • The sale involves a notarized share purchase agreement for 100% of KTS shares with a company controlled by one of its managing directors.
    • The transaction is expected to generate a purchase price in the low single-digit million range, which will be used for restructuring and strengthening the Group's liquidity.
    • KTS has been operationally stabilized and strategically developed within AdCapital, making it ready for independent corporate responsibility.
    • The sale aligns with AdCapital's Vision 2030, focusing on portfolio optimization, financial flexibility, and sustainable core business expansion.
    • The cash inflow from the sale will help stabilize the capital structure and finance future growth and transformation initiatives.

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
