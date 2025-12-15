AdCapital AG Sells KTS Schmölln to Drive Vision 2030 Growth

AdCapital AG is selling KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH through a management buyout as part of its "Vision 2030" strategy.

The sale involves a notarized share purchase agreement for 100% of KTS shares with a company controlled by one of its managing directors.

The transaction is expected to generate a purchase price in the low single-digit million range, which will be used for restructuring and strengthening the Group's liquidity.

KTS has been operationally stabilized and strategically developed within AdCapital, making it ready for independent corporate responsibility.

The sale aligns with AdCapital's Vision 2030, focusing on portfolio optimization, financial flexibility, and sustainable core business expansion.

The cash inflow from the sale will help stabilize the capital structure and finance future growth and transformation initiatives.

The price of AdCapital at the time of the news was 1,4500EUR and was down -0,34 % compared with the previous day.





