    FintechWerx Enters Reseller Agreement with CardCorp Services Ltd.

    December 15, 2025, Vancouver, BC – Fintechwerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) (“FintechWerx” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that it has entered into a Reseller Agreement (the “Agreement”) with CardCorp Services Ltd. (“CardCorp”) - https://cardcorp.com - an arms-length party, dated December 14,2025.

     

    CardCorp is a payments technology and merchant services firm with offices in Manchester, United Kingdom. CardCorp helps UK, EU, and EEA businesses be matched with the right merchant account, stay supported throughout the process, and scale confidently – even in high-risk industries.1

     

    Integration with the Fintechwerx platform will occur as part of the Company being appointed as a non-exclusive reseller authorized to promote and refer merchants to CardCorp by using approved materials in accordance with established industry standards like Visa, Mastercard, and PCI-DSS requirements.

     

    Under the Agreement, an independent contractor relationship between the parties has been struck and defined through confidentiality, intellectual property, non-interference, and non-solicitation provisions typical of arrangements of this nature. FintechWerx will receive a residual commission based on a percentage of Net Income generated from merchants referred by the Company. The Agreement has a three-year initial term with automatic one-year renewals unless terminated in accordance with its notice and compliance provisions.

     

    The Agreement marks the Company’s entry into the European marketplace and approach to offering multiple supported pathways for onboarding and processing, according to FintechWerx Co-Founder and CEO George Hofsink.

     

    “The ability to conduct commerce in Europe requires clear, compliant access points that reflect the realities of local underwriting, regulatory expectations, and merchant risk profiles,” says Hofsink. “CardCorp provides an established framework in the UK, EU, and EEA that allows us to extend our platform’s reach while offering merchants a defined, supported pathway for onboarding and processing in those jurisdictions.”

     

    CardCorp’s executive team noted that working with established referral partners supports their objective of delivering consistency across underwriting and service delivery.

     

    “FintechWerx operates in a segment where merchant onboarding requirements can vary significantly, and our role is to provide consistency and clarity through our established review and service framework,” says Damon Poole, Co-Founder and CEO of CardCorp. “By allowing merchants to access our platform through experienced partners like FintechWerx, we aim to ensure a stable, compliant, and transparent experience from their initial engagement onward.”

    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
