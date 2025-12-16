    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHolcim AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Holcim
    Holcim to Buy Major Stake in Cementos Pacasmayo

    Holcim is deepening its Latin American footprint with a bold move in Peru, acquiring a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo to fuel its NextGen Growth 2030 ambitions.

    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Holcim is acquiring a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo, a leading Peruvian building materials producer, to enhance its growth in Latin America.
    • The acquisition is projected to generate net sales of USD 630 million and an EBITDA margin of 28% by 2025.
    • Expected synergies from the acquisition are around USD 40 million in run-rate EBITDA by year three, with EPS accretion in year one.
    • The transaction value is approximately USD 1.5 billion, implying an 8.8x multiple on 2025 market consensus EBITDA, or 7.1x after synergies.
    • The acquisition aligns with Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy and is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approval.
    • Holcim's recent expansion in Peru includes previous acquisitions of Comacsa, Mixercon, and Compañía Minera Luren, enhancing its market presence.

