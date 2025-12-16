Holcim to Buy Major Stake in Cementos Pacasmayo
Holcim is deepening its Latin American footprint with a bold move in Peru, acquiring a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo to fuel its NextGen Growth 2030 ambitions.
- Holcim is acquiring a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo, a leading Peruvian building materials producer, to enhance its growth in Latin America.
- The acquisition is projected to generate net sales of USD 630 million and an EBITDA margin of 28% by 2025.
- Expected synergies from the acquisition are around USD 40 million in run-rate EBITDA by year three, with EPS accretion in year one.
- The transaction value is approximately USD 1.5 billion, implying an 8.8x multiple on 2025 market consensus EBITDA, or 7.1x after synergies.
- The acquisition aligns with Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy and is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approval.
- Holcim's recent expansion in Peru includes previous acquisitions of Comacsa, Mixercon, and Compañía Minera Luren, enhancing its market presence.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Holcim is on 27.02.2026.
