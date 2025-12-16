Almonty Industries, DroneShield & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|+19,64 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Electro Optic Systems
|+13,37 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+4,76 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Ibiden
|-7,63 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
|-8,17 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Aldeyra Therapeutics
|-16,63 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|POET Technologies
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|Canopy Growth
|Pharmaindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|87
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|60
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Silber
|59
|Rohstoffe
|Rheinmetall
|57
|Maschinenbau
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|51
|Pharmaindustrie
|Tesla
|41
|Fahrzeugindustrie
