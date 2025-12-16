CANSOUL Invests Strategically in SynBiotic: Stake Acquisition

CANSOUL, a specialized cannabis and hemp equity fund, has acquired a stake in SYNBIOTIC SE through a cash capital increase.

SYNBIOTIC SE is a European medical cannabis and industrial hemp group with a focus on the entire value chain from cultivation to retail.

CANSOUL's investment strategy targets early-stage trends in the cannabis and hemp industry, including cultivation, technology, and pharmaceutical development.

The investment marks the beginning of a long-term partnership aimed at supporting SYNBIOTIC's growth potential in the medical cannabis and industrial hemp sectors.

SYNBIOTIC's management emphasizes that significant growth in the cannabis market will take time, with medical cannabis and industrial hemp being the immediate growth drivers.

Recent events in London and Frankfurt showcased SYNBIOTIC's increased visibility and positive sentiment among international investors regarding the European cannabis market.

The price of SynBiotic at the time of the news was 3,2050EUR and was up +32,44 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.





