DAX, Aldeyra Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Aldeyra Therapeutics
|+26,01 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|DroneShield
|+19,48 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Electro Optic Systems
|+15,55 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|WeGrow
|-9,80 %
|Holzindustrie
|🟥
|Vital Farms
|-11,56 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🟥
|ParTec
|-14,13 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Fermi LLC
|Immobilien
|🥉
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|208
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|132
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|64
|Pharmaindustrie
|Rheinmetall
|56
|Maschinenbau
|Silber
|50
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|45
|Sonstige Technologie
Aldeyra Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -33,15 %
Wochenperformance: -33,15 %
Platz 1
Platz 2
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: +57,79 %
Wochenperformance: +57,79 %
Platz 3
WeGrow
Wochenperformance: -10,89 %
Wochenperformance: -10,89 %
Platz 4
Vital Farms
Wochenperformance: -13,57 %
Wochenperformance: -13,57 %
Platz 5
ParTec
Wochenperformance: +1,90 %
Wochenperformance: +1,90 %
Platz 6
Platz 7
Fermi LLC
Wochenperformance: -46,86 %
Wochenperformance: -46,86 %
Platz 8
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: +45,11 %
Wochenperformance: +45,11 %
Platz 9
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -9,40 %
Wochenperformance: -9,40 %
Platz 10
Atos
Wochenperformance: +14,45 %
Wochenperformance: +14,45 %
Platz 11
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +360,85 %
Wochenperformance: +360,85 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,05 %
Wochenperformance: +0,05 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +1,49 %
Wochenperformance: +1,49 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +4,85 %
Wochenperformance: +4,85 %
Platz 15
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -7,81 %
Wochenperformance: -7,81 %
Platz 16
Silber
Wochenperformance: +7,90 %
Wochenperformance: +7,90 %
Platz 17
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte