IONOS Group Reveals 2026 Outlook and 2025 Forecast

In 2025, IONOS achieved significant new customer growth, with +210,000 new customers in the first nine months, doubling the previous year's growth of +110,000;

Revenue growth in Web Presence & Productivity and Cloud Solutions was slightly below expectations due to project delays, leading to a forecast adjustment for 2025 to around 6% currency-adjusted growth;

The company's adjusted EBITDA margin for 2025 is now expected to be approximately 36.5%, with EBITDA increasing by about 17% to around €480 million;

For 2026, IONOS anticipates increased revenue growth of approximately 7% (or 8% excluding intercompany revenues), driven by new customer growth and upselling to over 6.6 million existing customers;

The company expects adjusted EBITDA to rise by around 10% in 2026, reaching approximately €530 million, with an EBITDA margin of 37–38%;

IONOS is leveraging AI-supported services, which are already popular among customers, and sees significant growth potential from existing and new AI functionalities.

The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at IONOS Group is on 19.03.2026.

The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 26,05EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,33EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.122,31PKT (-0,21 %).





