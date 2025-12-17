thyssenkrupp nucera Excels in FY 2024/25 with Strong EBIT Growth Amid Market Challenges

thyssenkrupp nucera achieved EUR 845 million in sales and EUR 2 million EBIT in FY 2024/2025 despite challenging market conditions.

The company’s business segments include a growing service business in chlor-alkali and technology development in green hydrogen.

In the chlor-alkali segment, sales increased by 14% to EUR 386 million, with an EBIT of EUR 58 million; order intake rose by 15% to EUR 322 million.

The green hydrogen segment saw sales of EUR 459 million, with an EBIT of EUR -56 million; order intake significantly declined to EUR 26 million.

The company is investing in advanced electrolysis technologies, including high-pressure electrolysis from Green Hydrogen Systems, to expand its green hydrogen portfolio.

For FY 2025/2026, sales are forecasted between EUR 500-600 million, with a potential order intake of EUR 350-900 million, and an expected EBIT range of EUR -30 million to EUR 0 million.

The next important date, Annual Report 2024/2025, at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 17.12.2025.

