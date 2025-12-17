    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsthyssenkrupp nucera AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu thyssenkrupp nucera
    thyssenkrupp nucera Excels in FY 2024/25 with Strong EBIT Growth Amid Market Challenges

    Amid volatile markets, thyssenkrupp nucera posts solid sales, mixed EBIT, and doubles down on electrolysis innovation across chlor-alkali and green hydrogen.

    thyssenkrupp nucera Excels in FY 2024/25 with Strong EBIT Growth Amid Market Challenges
    Foto: thyssenkrupp nucera
    • thyssenkrupp nucera achieved EUR 845 million in sales and EUR 2 million EBIT in FY 2024/2025 despite challenging market conditions.
    • The company’s business segments include a growing service business in chlor-alkali and technology development in green hydrogen.
    • In the chlor-alkali segment, sales increased by 14% to EUR 386 million, with an EBIT of EUR 58 million; order intake rose by 15% to EUR 322 million.
    • The green hydrogen segment saw sales of EUR 459 million, with an EBIT of EUR -56 million; order intake significantly declined to EUR 26 million.
    • The company is investing in advanced electrolysis technologies, including high-pressure electrolysis from Green Hydrogen Systems, to expand its green hydrogen portfolio.
    • For FY 2025/2026, sales are forecasted between EUR 500-600 million, with a potential order intake of EUR 350-900 million, and an expected EBIT range of EUR -30 million to EUR 0 million.

    The next important date, Annual Report 2024/2025, at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 17.12.2025.

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
