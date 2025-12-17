Almonty Industries, AXT & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|AXT
|+8,68 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥈
|Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
|+7,76 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Avino Silver & Gold Mines
|+5,77 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|DeFi Technologies
|-3,19 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|-3,80 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-4,59 %
|Sonstige Technologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Pan American Silver
|Rohstoffe
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|Pharmaindustrie
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|174
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|BioNTech
|57
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Atos
|52
|Informationstechnologie
|Gerresheimer
|50
|Gesundheitswesen
|Silber
|49
|Rohstoffe
|Rheinmetall
|43
|Maschinenbau
