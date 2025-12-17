Heidelberg Pharma: CEO's Exclusive Letter on Future Strategies
Amid delayed payments, deep cuts, and a strategic reset, Heidelberg Pharma is betting its future on ATAC technology and the promising HDP-101 program.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Heidelberg Pharma has faced recent challenges, including a delayed milestone payment for the kidney cancer imaging agent TLX250-CDx due to deficiencies identified by the FDA.
- The company has initiated a cost-cutting program, resulting in the difficult decision to lay off 85 employees and adjust R&D capacities to align with financial realities.
- The CEO, Dr. Dongzhou Jeffery Liu, emphasizes the potential of the ATAC technology and the importance of continuing the development of pamlectabart tismanitin (HDP-101).
- Recent clinical trial results for HDP-101 show a 57% response rate, with some patients achieving stringent complete remission, indicating the therapy's effectiveness.
- The company is currently focused on securing short- and mid-term financing, as cash reserves are only sufficient until mid-2026, and discussions for financing options are ongoing.
- A restructuring process is underway, with a focus on operational implementation and value enhancement through HDP-101, while a second clinical program (HDP-102) is on hold.
The price of Heidelberg Pharma at the time of the news was 2,5950EUR and was up +0,58 % compared with the previous day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,6000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,19 % since publication.
-0,39 %
-7,02 %
-15,06 %
-22,06 %
+9,96 %
-56,98 %
-62,25 %
+44,95 %
-94,01 %
