Heidelberg Pharma: CEO's Exclusive Letter on Future Strategies

Heidelberg Pharma has faced recent challenges, including a delayed milestone payment for the kidney cancer imaging agent TLX250-CDx due to deficiencies identified by the FDA.

The company has initiated a cost-cutting program, resulting in the difficult decision to lay off 85 employees and adjust R&D capacities to align with financial realities.

The CEO, Dr. Dongzhou Jeffery Liu, emphasizes the potential of the ATAC technology and the importance of continuing the development of pamlectabart tismanitin (HDP-101).

Recent clinical trial results for HDP-101 show a 57% response rate, with some patients achieving stringent complete remission, indicating the therapy's effectiveness.

The company is currently focused on securing short- and mid-term financing, as cash reserves are only sufficient until mid-2026, and discussions for financing options are ongoing.

A restructuring process is underway, with a focus on operational implementation and value enhancement through HDP-101, while a second clinical program (HDP-102) is on hold.

The price of Heidelberg Pharma at the time of the news was 2,5950EUR and was up +0,58 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,6000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,19 % since publication.





