DAX, Hut 8 & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Hut 8
|+19,62 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|New Fortress Energy Registered (A)
|+17,05 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥉
|uniQure
|+15,56 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Graincorp Limited (A)
|-13,93 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Euroapi
|-19,62 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Spire Global Registered (A)
|-24,68 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Canopy Growth
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|American Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Curaleaf Holdings
|Pharmaindustrie
|Oracle
|Informationstechnologie
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Fermi LLC
|Immobilien
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|209
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|161
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|69
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|65
|Gesundheitswesen
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|41
|Pharmaindustrie
|BioNTech
|39
|Biotechnologie
Hut 8
Wochenperformance: -18,09 %
Platz 1
New Fortress Energy Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -16,14 %
Platz 2
uniQure
Wochenperformance: +9,84 %
Platz 3
Graincorp Limited (A)
Wochenperformance: -14,97 %
Platz 4
Euroapi
Wochenperformance: -2,46 %
Platz 5
Spire Global Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -4,85 %
Platz 6
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: +61,43 %
Platz 7
American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: +18,29 %
Platz 8
Curaleaf Holdings
Wochenperformance: +79,20 %
Platz 9
Oracle
Wochenperformance: -15,69 %
Platz 10
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +7,69 %
Platz 11
Fermi LLC
Wochenperformance: -40,29 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,09 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +9,17 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +4,00 %
Platz 15
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +9,43 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -0,23 %
Platz 17
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -4,60 %
Platz 18
