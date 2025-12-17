    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRheinmetall AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Rheinmetall
    Rheinmetall AG to Sell Civil Division Power Systems by Q1 2026, Outlook Updated

    Rheinmetall reshapes its future: the group plans to divest its Power Systems unit by early 2026, sharpening its strategic focus on fast-growing defense activities.

    Foto: David Young - dpa
    • Rheinmetall AG's Executive Board has decided to sell its civil division, Power Systems, targeting completion of the sale in the first quarter of 2026.
    • The decision is part of a strategic focus on military business, with ongoing transformation of civil plants to defense-related activities.
    • The Board has been in discussions with potential buyers since April 2025 and is negotiating with two bidders as of December 2025.
    • The activities to be sold are classified as discontinued operations, resulting in a non-cash impairment loss of EUR 350 million, which does not affect the liquidity of continuing operations.
    • From Q4 2025, key performance indicators will be reported solely for continuing operations, with expected sales growth of 30-35% for the 2025 financial year.
    • The operating margin for 2025 is projected to be between 18.5% and 19.0%, with operating free cash flow anticipated to exceed a 40% cash conversion rate.

    The next important date, "Oddo BHF Forum" is already in English, as it appears to be a proper noun referring to a specific forum or event associated with Oddo BHF, a financial services group. If you need more context or a specific translation of a related text, please provide that text!, at Rheinmetall is on 08.01.2026.

    The price of Rheinmetall at the time of the news was 1.528,00EUR and was up +2,04 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1.533,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,33 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 23.896,50PKT (-0,92 %).


    ISIN:DE0007030009WKN:703000





