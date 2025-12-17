Rheinmetall AG to Sell Civil Division Power Systems by Q1 2026, Outlook Updated

Rheinmetall AG's Executive Board has decided to sell its civil division, Power Systems, targeting completion of the sale in the first quarter of 2026.

The decision is part of a strategic focus on military business, with ongoing transformation of civil plants to defense-related activities.

The Board has been in discussions with potential buyers since April 2025 and is negotiating with two bidders as of December 2025.

The activities to be sold are classified as discontinued operations, resulting in a non-cash impairment loss of EUR 350 million, which does not affect the liquidity of continuing operations.

From Q4 2025, key performance indicators will be reported solely for continuing operations, with expected sales growth of 30-35% for the 2025 financial year.

The operating margin for 2025 is projected to be between 18.5% and 19.0%, with operating free cash flow anticipated to exceed a 40% cash conversion rate.

The next important date, "Oddo BHF Forum", at Rheinmetall is on 08.01.2026.

The price of Rheinmetall at the time of the news was 1.528,00EUR and was up +2,04 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1.533,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,33 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.896,50PKT (-0,92 %).





