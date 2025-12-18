Douglas Group Boosts Sales & Doubles Profit Amid Volatility 2024/25

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDouglas AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Douglas
    Douglas Group closes 2024/25 with rising sales, surging profits and a powerful omnichannel push, while eyeing new growth in the GCC and sharpening its efficiency agenda.

    • Douglas Group achieved a sales increase of 3.5% to €4.58 billion and more than doubled its net income to €175.4 million in the financial year 2024/25.
    • The company's omnichannel strategy, combining physical stores and online sales, proved effective, with significant growth in E-Commerce towards the end of the financial year.
    • The fourth quarter saw a solid sales growth of 2.6%, but adjusted EBITDA decreased by 11.4% due to changing consumer behavior and increased price sensitivity.
    • Douglas Group anticipates sales for the financial year 2025/26 to be between €4.65 and €4.80 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin around 16.5%.
    • The company is considering expansion into the Middle East, evaluating market entry in the GCC countries, due to their strong purchasing power and developing retail landscapes.
    • Douglas Group continues to invest in strategic initiatives, including IT capabilities and supply chain improvements, to enhance operational efficiency and support future growth.

    The next important date, Publication of the Q4/FY 2024/2025 results., at Douglas is on 18.12.2025.

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
