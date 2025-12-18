EVN AG: Exciting Business Development in 2024/25

EVN Group's net result decreased by 7.4% to EUR 436.7 million, mainly due to less favorable wind and water flows and normalization of earnings at the Austrian supply company.

Revenue increased by 3.8% to EUR 3,000 million, driven by higher volumes and prices in Bulgaria and North Macedonia, but renewable generation sales declined.

The Group's EBITDA rose by 19.2% to EUR 909.1 million, supported by improved results from equity investments and higher operational efficiency.

Investments exceeded EUR 900 million for the first time, focusing on renewable energy, infrastructure, and digitalization, with 89.1% classified as environmentally sustainable under EU taxonomy.

EVN expanded renewable capacity to 980 MW, including wind, photovoltaics, and battery storage, with a project pipeline targeting 770 MW wind, 300 MWp photovoltaics, and 300 MW battery storage by 2030.

The company proposes a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share for 2024/25, with plans to increase it to at least EUR 1.10 per share by 2029/30, reflecting stable earnings and a sustainable payout ratio.

The price of EVN at the time of the news was 27,10EUR and was up +0,28 % compared with the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,13EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.





