    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    EVN AG: Exciting Business Development in 2024/25

    EVN navigates a year of mixed dynamics: earnings soften, revenues rise, investments hit record levels, and a bold renewable expansion reshapes the Group’s long‑term growth path.

    Foto: andrew_shots - stock.adobe.com
    • EVN Group's net result decreased by 7.4% to EUR 436.7 million, mainly due to less favorable wind and water flows and normalization of earnings at the Austrian supply company.
    • Revenue increased by 3.8% to EUR 3,000 million, driven by higher volumes and prices in Bulgaria and North Macedonia, but renewable generation sales declined.
    • The Group's EBITDA rose by 19.2% to EUR 909.1 million, supported by improved results from equity investments and higher operational efficiency.
    • Investments exceeded EUR 900 million for the first time, focusing on renewable energy, infrastructure, and digitalization, with 89.1% classified as environmentally sustainable under EU taxonomy.
    • EVN expanded renewable capacity to 980 MW, including wind, photovoltaics, and battery storage, with a project pipeline targeting 770 MW wind, 300 MWp photovoltaics, and 300 MW battery storage by 2030.
    • The company proposes a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share for 2024/25, with plans to increase it to at least EUR 1.10 per share by 2029/30, reflecting stable earnings and a sustainable payout ratio.

    The next important date, Annual result 2024/25, at EVN is on 18.12.2025.

    The price of EVN at the time of the news was 27,10EUR and was up +0,28 % compared with the previous day.
    23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,13EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.


    ISIN:AT0000741053WKN:878279





