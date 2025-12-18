Almonty Industries, Micron Technology & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Chen Jialiang - picture alliance/dpa/HPIC
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Micron Technology
|+9,85 %
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|thyssenkrupp nucera
|+7,00 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Aurora Cannabis
|+4,84 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
|-3,94 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|MITSUI E&S
|-4,73 %
|Maschinenbau
|🟥
|Asahi Group Holdings
|-6,67 %
|Getränke/Tabak
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Micron Technology
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|The FUTR Corporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|172
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Silber
|97
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|56
|Gesundheitswesen
|Tesla
|55
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|38
|Pharmaindustrie
|DroneShield
|31
|Sonstige Technologie
