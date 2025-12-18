    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCommerzbank AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Commerzbank
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Commerzbank Completes €1 Billion Share Buyback

    Commerzbank has marked a major milestone, completing its largest-ever share buyback and underscoring the strength of its 2025 capital return ambitions.

    Commerzbank Completes €1 Billion Share Buyback
    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • Commerzbank completed its largest share buyback in history, repurchasing around €1 billion worth of shares.
    • A total of 30,972,690 shares (2.75% of share capital) were bought back at an average price of €32.28 per share.
    • The buyback started on September 25, 2025, and was finalized on December 17, 2025.
    • CEO Bettina Orlopp stated that the buyback highlights the strength of the bank’s ‘Momentum’ strategy and is part of its capital return plan for 2025.
    • The capital return for 2025 will include both share buybacks and dividend payments, aiming to create value for shareholders.
    • Commerzbank emphasizes its commitment to a reliable and attractive capital return policy in the coming years.

    The next important date, Financial Results Conference 2026 / Q4 2025 Results, at Commerzbank is on 11.02.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 34,78EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,71EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,20 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 23.955,00PKT (+0,20 %).


    Commerzbank

    -0,54 %
    +0,81 %
    +8,66 %
    +12,55 %
    +127,60 %
    +328,08 %
    +558,36 %
    +267,39 %
    -62,30 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Commerzbank Completes €1 Billion Share Buyback Commerzbank has marked a major milestone, completing its largest-ever share buyback and underscoring the strength of its 2025 capital return ambitions.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2025 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     