Commerzbank Completes €1 Billion Share Buyback

Commerzbank completed its largest share buyback in history, repurchasing around €1 billion worth of shares.

A total of 30,972,690 shares (2.75% of share capital) were bought back at an average price of €32.28 per share.

The buyback started on September 25, 2025, and was finalized on December 17, 2025.

CEO Bettina Orlopp stated that the buyback highlights the strength of the bank’s ‘Momentum’ strategy and is part of its capital return plan for 2025.

The capital return for 2025 will include both share buybacks and dividend payments, aiming to create value for shareholders.

Commerzbank emphasizes its commitment to a reliable and attractive capital return policy in the coming years.

The next important date, Financial Results Conference 2026 / Q4 2025 Results, at Commerzbank is on 11.02.2026.

