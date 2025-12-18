Commerzbank Completes €1 Billion Share Buyback
Commerzbank has marked a major milestone, completing its largest-ever share buyback and underscoring the strength of its 2025 capital return ambitions.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Commerzbank completed its largest share buyback in history, repurchasing around €1 billion worth of shares.
- A total of 30,972,690 shares (2.75% of share capital) were bought back at an average price of €32.28 per share.
- The buyback started on September 25, 2025, and was finalized on December 17, 2025.
- CEO Bettina Orlopp stated that the buyback highlights the strength of the bank’s ‘Momentum’ strategy and is part of its capital return plan for 2025.
- The capital return for 2025 will include both share buybacks and dividend payments, aiming to create value for shareholders.
- Commerzbank emphasizes its commitment to a reliable and attractive capital return policy in the coming years.
The next important date, Financial Results Conference 2026 / Q4 2025 Results, at Commerzbank is on 11.02.2026.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 34,78EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,71EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,20 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 23.955,00PKT (+0,20 %).
-0,54 %
+0,81 %
+8,66 %
+12,55 %
+127,60 %
+328,08 %
+558,36 %
+267,39 %
-62,30 %
