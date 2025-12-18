Spanien bestellt 100 Airbus-Helikopter - China Airlines kauft mehr Großraumjets
- Airbus erhält Aufträge kurz vor Weihnachten.
- Spanien bestellt 100 Hubschrauber verschiedener Typen.
- Taiwan erhöht A350-1000-Bestellung auf 15 Jets.
TOULOUSE/ALBACETE (dpa-AFX) - Der Luftfahrt- und Rüstungskonzern Airbus hat kurz vor Weihnachten noch zwei Aufträge hereingeholt. Das spanische Verteidigungsministerium bestellte 100 Airbus-Hubschrauber unterschiedlicher Typen, wie der Dax-Konzern am Donnerstag im spanischen Albacete mitteilte. Zudem stockte die taiwanische Fluggesellschaft China Airlines ihre bestehende Bestellung des derzeit größten angebotenen Passagierjets A350-1000 von 10 auf 15 Exemplare auf.
Der Hubschrauberauftrag aus Spanien umfasst 50 Exemplare des Modells H145M für die Armee sowie 31 Maschinen vom Typ NH90, die in unterschiedlichen Bereichen der Streitkräfte eingesetzt werden sollen. Hinzu kommen 13 Helikopter vom Modell H135 und 6 vom Typ H175M./stw/jha/
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie
Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,22 % und einem Kurs von 191,9 auf Tradegate (18. Dezember 2025, 13:48 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -2,15 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -7,71 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 151,90 Mrd..
Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.
Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 235,00EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 220,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 255,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +14,67 %/+32,91 % bedeutet.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-04/65148071-deutsche-bank-research-stuft-airbus-auf-buy-322.htm
wünsche schöne Ostertage
HD
Government Support for Airbus
In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in
trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom
regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.
On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large
civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for
five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,
including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be
on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and
addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil
aircraft industries.
Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies
to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s
large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development
costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including
equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development
funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative
framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.
In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly
by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU
Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus
programs.
The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.
Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf