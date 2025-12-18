    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Spanien bestellt 100 Airbus-Helikopter - China Airlines kauft mehr Großraumjets

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Airbus erhält Aufträge kurz vor Weihnachten.
    • Spanien bestellt 100 Hubschrauber verschiedener Typen.
    • Taiwan erhöht A350-1000-Bestellung auf 15 Jets.
    Spanien bestellt 100 Airbus-Helikopter - China Airlines kauft mehr Großraumjets
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    TOULOUSE/ALBACETE (dpa-AFX) - Der Luftfahrt- und Rüstungskonzern Airbus hat kurz vor Weihnachten noch zwei Aufträge hereingeholt. Das spanische Verteidigungsministerium bestellte 100 Airbus-Hubschrauber unterschiedlicher Typen, wie der Dax-Konzern am Donnerstag im spanischen Albacete mitteilte. Zudem stockte die taiwanische Fluggesellschaft China Airlines ihre bestehende Bestellung des derzeit größten angebotenen Passagierjets A350-1000 von 10 auf 15 Exemplare auf.

    Der Hubschrauberauftrag aus Spanien umfasst 50 Exemplare des Modells H145M für die Armee sowie 31 Maschinen vom Typ NH90, die in unterschiedlichen Bereichen der Streitkräfte eingesetzt werden sollen. Hinzu kommen 13 Helikopter vom Modell H135 und 6 vom Typ H175M./stw/jha/

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Long
    22.427,49€
    Basispreis
    16,15
    Ask
    × 14,88
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    25.623,56€
    Basispreis
    16,05
    Ask
    × 14,83
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,22 % und einem Kurs von 191,9 auf Tradegate (18. Dezember 2025, 13:48 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -2,15 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -7,71 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 151,90 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 235,00EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 220,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 255,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +14,67 %/+32,91 % bedeutet.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Spanien bestellt 100 Airbus-Helikopter - China Airlines kauft mehr Großraumjets Der Luftfahrt- und Rüstungskonzern Airbus hat kurz vor Weihnachten noch zwei Aufträge hereingeholt. Das spanische Verteidigungsministerium bestellte 100 Airbus-Hubschrauber unterschiedlicher Typen, wie der Dax-Konzern am Donnerstag im spanischen …
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2025 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     