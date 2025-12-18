    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAllgeier AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Allgeier
    Allgeier SE: 2026 Guidance & Share Buyback Plans

    Allgeier SE outlines ambitious growth targets, rising margins, and a new share buyback program as it navigates post-divestment transformation through 2026.

    • Allgeier SE expects revenue for fiscal year 2026 to be between EUR 370 million and EUR 420 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected between EUR 48 million and EUR 54 million.
    • The EBITDA margin for 2026 is anticipated to be around 13%, with expectations of business normalization in digitalization projects for the public sector.
    • The Management Board forecasts an average organic growth rate of 10% for consolidated revenue over the next three years, with an adjusted EBITDA margin expected to grow to 15%.
    • Following the sale of Allgeier IT Services GmbH, consolidated revenue for 2025 is projected to be between EUR 340 million and EUR 350 million, with adjusted EBITDA between EUR 42 million and EUR 44 million.
    • Allgeier SE plans to initiate a share buyback program for up to 5% of its issued shares, running until April 30, 2026, with a bank managing the buyback independently.
    • The company emphasizes that future results may differ from current expectations and does not guarantee outcomes based on these estimates.

    ISIN:DE000A2GS633WKN:A2GS63





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
