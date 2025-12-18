DAX, Trump Media Technology & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: 197953527
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Trump Media Technology
|+35,51 %
|Internet
|🥈
|FuelCell Energy
|+29,98 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|EHealth
|+19,18 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Insmed
|-18,24 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Inspire Medical Systems
|-22,18 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|ServiceNow
|-80,19 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Canopy Growth
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Micron Technology
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|The FUTR Corporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Eutelsat Communications
|Telekommunikation
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|241
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|130
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|115
|Rohstoffe
|Tesla
|47
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Rheinmetall
|34
|Maschinenbau
|Eutelsat Communications
|32
|Telekommunikation
Trump Media Technology
Wochenperformance: -8,17 %
Wochenperformance: -8,17 %
Platz 1
FuelCell Energy
Wochenperformance: -4,94 %
Wochenperformance: -4,94 %
Platz 2
EHealth
Wochenperformance: +27,02 %
Wochenperformance: +27,02 %
Platz 3
Insmed
Wochenperformance: -16,88 %
Wochenperformance: -16,88 %
Platz 4
Inspire Medical Systems
Wochenperformance: -22,11 %
Wochenperformance: -22,11 %
Platz 5
ServiceNow
Wochenperformance: -81,59 %
Wochenperformance: -81,59 %
Platz 6
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: +69,34 %
Wochenperformance: +69,34 %
Platz 7
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -4,16 %
Wochenperformance: -4,16 %
Platz 8
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: +59,65 %
Wochenperformance: +59,65 %
Platz 9
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -4,50 %
Wochenperformance: -4,50 %
Platz 10
The FUTR Corporation
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 11
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -11,27 %
Wochenperformance: -11,27 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,64 %
Wochenperformance: -0,64 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +12,14 %
Wochenperformance: +12,14 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +7,19 %
Wochenperformance: +7,19 %
Platz 15
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +4,87 %
Wochenperformance: +4,87 %
Platz 16
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -5,19 %
Wochenperformance: -5,19 %
Platz 17
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -11,27 %
Wochenperformance: -11,27 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte